Cboe BIDS Australia to launch on 27 March

Cboe BIDS Australia (BIDS) will commence its operations in compliance with all necessary regulatory and other requirements on March 27th, 2023, the company confirmed today.

The launch of BIDS in Australia will occur in two phases, according to the official announcement. Initially, access to BIDS will be restricted to market participants of Cboe Australia. The launch date for the second phase, which allows buy-side firms to use the BIDS Trader front-end interface, has not been determined by Cboe Australia.

BIDS Australia is licensed to operate in the Australian market, and it provides block and large-sized matching and execution services. This enables anonymous bulk trading of equities by both buy and sell side traders, thereby reducing the risk of leakage.