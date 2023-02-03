Cboe FX revenue up 14% in Q4 2022 to $16.9 million

Cboe Global Markets has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The global market operator reported net revenue rise of 17% compared to the same period the previous year to $ 457.1 million.
For the full year net revenue reached $1.7 billion, jumping 18% compared to 2021. The numbers remained close to the previous quarter’s results with 3% up from Q3 when the revenue reached $442.4 million.
According to the financial results, the adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.49 in the three months between October and December, down 3% compared to the same period the previous year. The number for the full year dropped 55% YoY to $2.19.
During the final quarter, global FX revenue increased by 14% YoY to $16.9 million. The exchange attributed the results to higher net transaction and clearing fees.
The average daily notional value of forex trading on Cboe FX came in at $40.8 billion for Q4 2022, registering a 21% rise compared to the same period the previous year.
In the official announcement, the company noted that Cboe FX commanded 18.4% of the market share, compared to 16.8% in last year’s final quarter.
Edward T. Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:
We are focused on accelerating our momentum in three key areas of our business – Derivatives, Data and Access Solutions and Digital. Furthermore, organic growth efforts aimed at deepening our geographic reach and extending market access to our unique set of products and services around the globe will be critical for us. I want to thank the entire team at Cboe for the tremendous accomplishments produced in 2022, and I look forward to an outstanding year ahead.
Brian N. Schell, Cboe Global Markets Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, added:
Cboe reported a very strong fourth quarter to cap a record year for the company. I could not be more pleased with the consistent progress we showed as a firm throughout 2022. During 2022 our Derivatives business net revenues grew an impressive 28%, Cash and Spot Market net revenues were up 3%, and Data and Access Solutions net revenues increased by 16%.
