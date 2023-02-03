Cboe FX revenue up 14% in Q4 2022 to $16.9 million

Cboe Global Markets has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The global market operator reported net revenue rise of 17% compared to the same period the previous year to $ 457.1 million.

For the full year net revenue reached $1.7 billion, jumping 18% compared to 2021. The numbers remained close to the previous quarter’s results with 3% up from Q3 when the revenue reached $442.4 million.

According to the financial results, the adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.49 in the three months between October and December, down 3% compared to the same period the previous year. The number for the full year dropped 55% YoY to $2.19.

During the final quarter, global FX revenue increased by 14% YoY to $16.9 million. The exchange attributed the results to higher net transaction and clearing fees.