Broadridge acquires post-trade solutions business Alpha Omega

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has revealed it the acquisition of FIX-based post-trade solutions provider Alpha Omega.
Building on its recent acquisition of Itiviti, Broadridge will acquire the remaining 68% of Alpha Omega and fully consolidate its post-trade matching and consolidation solution into its existing NYFIX connectivity and FIX infrastructure. This will allow the fintech company to better automate buy-side and sell-side firms’ trade matching processes and further accelerates its product roadmap.
We are excited to formalize our four-year strategic partnership with Alpha Omega through this acquisition. We are leading technology innovation in post-trade, and this acquisition is a testament to our continued growth and momentum in transforming this space. NYFIX Matching is the first ‘one-stop’ platform to handle all of a fund’s trade matching needs across various product types and asset classes.
Combining Alpha Omega’s FIXAffirm solution with Itiviti’s NYFIX network, NYFIX Matching provides a consolidated platform to handle the entire affirmation process with the speed and efficiencies of trading now applied to the post-trade piece of the workflow.
Buy-side institutions can use NYFIX Matching as a fully managed service through their existing NYFIX connection. This service allows the buy-side to allocate and match their trades, achieving same-day affirmation with over 100 brokers. This extension of the NYFIX service into post-trade will provide processing efficiencies with meaningful cost savings over current solutions.