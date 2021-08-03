Broadridge acquires post-trade solutions business Alpha Omega

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has revealed it the acquisition of FIX-based post-trade solutions provider Alpha Omega.

Building on its recent acquisition of Itiviti, Broadridge will acquire the remaining 68% of Alpha Omega and fully consolidate its post-trade matching and consolidation solution into its existing NYFIX connectivity and FIX infrastructure. This will allow the fintech company to better automate buy-side and sell-side firms’ trade matching processes and further accelerates its product roadmap.