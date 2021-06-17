Broadridge appoints Ray Tierney as President of Itiviti

Ray is a proven industry leader and the perfect person to build out, scale and drive sustainable global growth as he oversees the extension of our capabilities into the front office and the deepening of our multi-asset class solutions,” said “Ray’s addition to our leadership team represents another important step in our continued journey to grow our capital markets franchise and capitalize on the significant opportunity to serve our clients’ full trade life cycle from order to settlement.

Tierney brings extensive experience on both the sell-side and buy-side. In his new role, he will be responsible for the management and growth of Broadridge’s front-office OEMS and Connectivity solutions with its recently finalised acquisition of Itiviti.

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Fintech and financial services veteran Ray Tierney as President of Itiviti.

Tierney has spent 35 years in capital markets experience. Most recently, he served as Global CEO of Trading Solutions at Bloomberg LP, where he led the design, development, and operations of the firm’s global multi-asset, buy- and sell-side order management system.

He has previously served as CEO and President of Bloomberg Tradebook LLC, and worked at Morgan Stanley for 18 years, overseeing distribution teams in the securities division and as Global Head of Trading and Execution in the investment management division.

Rob Mackay, who is currently CEO of Itiviti since 2019 and will assume a role as Senior Advisor, said:

I am proud of the milestones Itiviti achieved over the last few years, capped off by the Broadridge acquisition Ray is the ideal leader to continue to grow and scale the business, leveraging his wealth of capital markets experience to take the team and business to the next level.

Broadridge completed the Itiviti Holding AB in May. They first announced plans for the acquisition towards the end of March this year and it paid $2.5 billion to secure the deal with the former owner of Itiviti, Nordic Capital.

Earlier in June, the Fintech firm also acquired AdvisorStream, a provider of digital engagement and marketing solutions for the global wealth and insurance industries.