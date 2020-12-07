BGC Partners’s subsidiary GFI with joint venture company in China

Global brokerage and financial technology company BGC Partners’ subsidiary, GFI Asia Partners Pte. Ltd, announced today that it took a majority stake in a newly founded joint venture company in China, GFIGS Commercial Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, offering OTC derivatives brokerage service.

Guizhou Big Data Capital Service Centre Co., Ltd. is GFI’s partner in the joint venture. Guizhou Big Data Capital a service enterprise whose main business direction is data commercialization and capitalization for both the information and financial services industry.

GFIGS will be registered and headquartered in Shanghai. The joint venture will initially provide services in Iron Ore derivatives, building on GFI’s reputation as a leader and pioneer in Iron Ore derivatives markets, with the goal to expand to other products. This new joint venture presents an exciting opportunity for GFI’s further growth and development in China.