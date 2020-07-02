BGC Partners updates its second quarter outlook with lower expectations

New York-based global brokerage and financial technology company BGC Partners, Inc. announced that it has updated its outlook for the second quarter.

In a climate of lower industry volumes across rates and foreign exchange, BGC’s second quarter revenues of 2020 are also expected to be slightly below the expectations for the previous stated outlook.

However, its pre-tax Adjusted Earnings are anticipated to be slightly above the low-end of the range. BGC’s margins benefited from its improved payout ratio related to its Fenics platform.