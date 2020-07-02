BGC Partners updates its second quarter outlook with lower expectations

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The company’s non-GAAP financial measures differ from the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the US (GAAP).
Non-GAAP financial measures used by the BGC Partners include “Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes”, which is used interchangeably with “pre-tax Adjusted Earnings”; “Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders”, which is used interchangeably with “post-tax Adjusted Earnings”; “Adjusted EBITDA”; and “Liquidity”.
In April, BGC Partners announced the appointment of Paul Reidy as Head of Brokerage Technology. Before his new position at BGC Partners, Reidy served as Chief Operations Officer at Cboe Global Markets from 2017 to April 2020 where he was overseeing tech and operations for the company’s FX platform.