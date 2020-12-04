BGC Brokers’ division Capitalab partners with CLS for for FX Forwards compression

BGC Brokers LP’s division Capitalab today announced a services agreement with CLS Group, market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions for the global FX market.
The BGC Partners subsidiary’s multilateral compression services provide enhanced FX optimisation services to the marketplace. Capitalab will benefit from FX forwards and swaps data direct from CLS in all CLSSettlement-eligible currencies, enhancing the speed and efficiency of FX portfolio optimisation.
As highlighted by the Bank for International Settlements’ most recent Quarterly Review, FX market systemic risks are growing, leading to an increasing need for multilateral optimisation and risk-reduction techniques.
David Bachelier, Capitalab’s Singapore-based co-founder said:
We are delighted to consolidate our presence in FX through our services agreement with CLS, which will enable previously unexplored possibilities. Combining Capitalab’s multi-product technology with CLS data allows us to offer the market new FX solutions and unique optimisation of several risk metrics, including notional, margin and counterparty risks.
Keith Tippell, Global Head of Product at CLS commented:
CLS settlement members continue to focus resources on optimization and risk mitigation. Our unique position at the center of the FX market enables us to collaborate with specialized service providers, like Capitalab, for the benefit of our common client base. We are excited to collaborate with Capitalab and, via the combination of their innovation and CLS trade data, help enable capital efficiencies and risk mitigation for market participants.