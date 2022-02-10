PrimeXM sees trading volume rise of 34% YoY in January

PrimeXM has published its trading metrics for January 2022. The broker started the year with monthly trading volume of $1.19 trillion across the 4 major Data Center locations.

The numbers increased 13% compared to December 2021 and jumped 34% on yearly basis.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) last month came in at $56.49 billion. This was 23.7% up from December. The highest daily trading volume of the month was registered on 24 January when the broker saw $75.48 billion turnovers.