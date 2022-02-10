PrimeXM sees trading volume rise of 34% YoY in January

PrimeXM has published its trading metrics for January 2022. The broker started the year with monthly trading volume of $1.19 trillion across the 4 major Data Center locations.
The numbers increased 13% compared to December 2021 and jumped 34% on yearly basis.
The Average Daily Volume (ADV) last month came in at $56.49 billion. This was 23.7% up from December. The highest daily trading volume of the month was registered on 24 January when the broker saw $75.48 billion turnovers.
The total number of trades reached 32.48 million, registering a 15% rise compared to last year’s 28.22 million trades.
PrimeXM’s Data Centre in LD4’s notional trading volume in January stood at $923.07 billion, 8.35% higher than last month. TY3 recorded $143.10 billion and NY4 followed with $118.20 billion. SG1 data centre showed steady growth with $1.85 billion.
XAUUSD remains the most popular trading instrument, recording $304.4 billion in notional value traded in January. US30 index took 2nd place with $168.2 billion and Major FX pairs EURUSD followed with $151.8 billion.
