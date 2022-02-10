PrimeXM sees trading volume rise of 34% YoY in January

Steffy Bogdanova
February 10, 2022 8:58 am

PrimeXM has published its trading metrics for January 2022. The broker started the year with monthly trading volume of $1.19 trillion across the 4 major Data Center locations.

The numbers increased 13% compared to December 2021 and jumped 34% on yearly basis.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) last month came in at $56.49 billion. This was 23.7% up from December. The highest daily trading volume of the month was registered on 24 January when the broker saw $75.48 billion turnovers.

PrimeXM volumes

The total number of trades reached 32.48 million, registering a 15% rise compared to last year’s 28.22 million trades.

PrimeXM’s Data Centre in LD4’s notional trading volume in January stood at $923.07 billion, 8.35% higher than last month. TY3 recorded $143.10 billion and NY4 followed with $118.20 billion. SG1 data centre showed steady growth with $1.85 billion.

XAUUSD remains the most popular trading instrument, recording $304.4 billion in notional value traded in January. US30 index took 2nd place with $168.2 billion and Major FX pairs EURUSD followed with $151.8 billion.

Month Total Traded Volume ($ billion) ADV ($ billion) Number of Trades (million)
January 2022
1,186.22
56.49
32.48
December 2021
1,050.06
45.65
31.10
MoM % Change
12.97%
23.73%
4.44%
