PrimeXM sees trading volume rise of 23% YoY in March

PrimeXM has published its trading metrics for March 2022. The broker reported monthly trading volume of $1.303 trillion across the 4 major Data Center locations last month.

The numbers increased 4.5% compared to February 2022 and jumped 23.19% on yearly basis.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) last month came in at $56.68 billion. This was 6.55% down from the previous month. The highest daily trading volume of the month was registered on 8 March when the broker saw $81.36 billion turnovers.

The total number of trades reached 42.67 million in March, registering a 24.32% rise compared to February’s 34.32 million trades.