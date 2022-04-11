PrimeXM sees trading volume rise of 23% YoY in March

Steffy Bogdanova
April 11, 2022 8:59 am

PrimeXM has published its trading metrics for March 2022. The broker reported monthly trading volume of $1.303 trillion across the 4 major Data Center locations last month.

The numbers increased 4.5% compared to February 2022 and jumped 23.19% on yearly basis.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) last month came in at $56.68 billion. This was 6.55% down from the previous month. The highest daily trading volume of the month was registered on 8 March when the broker saw $81.36 billion turnovers.

The total number of trades reached 42.67 million in March, registering a 24.32% rise compared to February’s 34.32 million trades.

PrimeXM’s Data Centre in LD4’s notional trading volume in March stood at $964 billion. TY3 recorded $191 billion and NY4 followed with $191 billion. SG1 data centre showed steady growth with $8.57 billion.

XAUUSD remains the most popular trading instrument, recording one third of all volume traded in March. EURSD index took 2nd place with 16% and GBPUSD followed with 11%.

Major 3 equity indices #US30, #US100 and #Germany40 represents one quarter of all transacted volumes by the XCore Community.

Month Total Traded Volume ($ billion) Average Daily Volume ($ billion) Number of Trades (million)
March 2022
1,303.57
56.68
42.67
February 2022
1,213.02
60.65
34.32
MoM % Change
7.46%
-6.55%
24.32%
