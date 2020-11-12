Menu

Accuindex acquires Cyprus operations of Ruizeanmarkets

Institutional November 12, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Forex and CFD brokerage Accuindex today announced that it has acquired Australian broker Ruizeanmarket’s Cyprus operations.

Accuindex plans to strengthen its offering across key European markets with this acquisition. The new addition to the firm complements its already established international operations across the Middle East and East Africa.

Samer Mourched COO of Accuindex, stated:

We are very happy about this acquisition. This new addition to Accuindex’s operations reflects the strength of the strategic position we have built in the industry. Europe is a key market for us and having the CYSEC regulation and local office gives us a significant presence in the continent. Our aim is to accommodate the needs of our clients and provide a safe and regulated ecosystem for trading of financial assets internationally.

acquisition
Share via

The acquisition of Ruizeanmarkets’ Cyprus operations comes at a time when Accuindex is strengthening its position and regulated activities to win a larger share of the Forex and CFD markets. The quickly expanding brokerage recently appointed Samer Mourched as the firms Group Chief Operating Officer. Mourched, who has fifteen years of experience in senior and executive leadership roles from various financial institutions, is steering the firm’s growth strategy.

Director Maya Radoslavova will head the new Cyprus office. She brings years of experience in the fields of online trading, sales, management, risk management and business strategy. The new office will provide dedicated customer support in various languages under the local regulation. It will also give Accuindex’s clients the knowledge and security that they will be serviced by a fast-growing brokerage.

Related News

arrow
X
Marex Spectron expands product range with acquisition of XFA execution broker…InstitutionalIan Lowitt, Chief Executive of Marex Spectron, commented: XFA is a very exciting addition to our business. This acquisition will be an important buil…

Accuindex acquires Cyprus operations of Ruizeanmarkets

0
X
BitMEX taps Eventus Systems for trade surveillance, AML transaction monitoring…InstitutionalWright is also Chair of the Advisory Council and AML Working Group at Global Digital Finance, an industry-led initiative in defining codes of conduct …
Send this to a friend