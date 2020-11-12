Accuindex acquires Cyprus operations of Ruizeanmarkets

We are very happy about this acquisition. This new addition to Accuindex’s operations reflects the strength of the strategic position we have built in the industry. Europe is a key market for us and having the CYSEC regulation and local office gives us a significant presence in the continent. Our aim is to accommodate the needs of our clients and provide a safe and regulated ecosystem for trading of financial assets internationally.

Accuindex plans to strengthen its offering across key European markets with this acquisition. The new addition to the firm complements its already established international operations across the Middle East and East Africa.

The acquisition of Ruizeanmarkets’ Cyprus operations comes at a time when Accuindex is strengthening its position and regulated activities to win a larger share of the Forex and CFD markets. The quickly expanding brokerage recently appointed Samer Mourched as the firms Group Chief Operating Officer. Mourched, who has fifteen years of experience in senior and executive leadership roles from various financial institutions, is steering the firm’s growth strategy.

Director Maya Radoslavova will head the new Cyprus office. She brings years of experience in the fields of online trading, sales, management, risk management and business strategy. The new office will provide dedicated customer support in various languages under the local regulation. It will also give Accuindex’s clients the knowledge and security that they will be serviced by a fast-growing brokerage.