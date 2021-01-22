R5FX head of technology Amar Vadher joins FXSpotStream

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream has hired long time R5FX head of technology Amar Vadher.

Vadher will continue to be based in London and will join FXSpotStream as Infrastructure and Connectivity Manager.

Prior FXSpotStream, Vadher spent over five years at R5FX as Head of Technology. He joined the emerging markets FX broker in September 2015.

Before that, Vadher served as Global Head of Technology at FXecosystem for more than 6 years between 2009 and September 2015. In his carrier he has occupied different IT and technology roles at companies including Subex and Idesk.