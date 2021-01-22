R5FX head of technology Amar Vadher joins FXSpotStream

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream has hired long time R5FX head of technology Amar Vadher.
Vadher will continue to be based in London and will join FXSpotStream as Infrastructure and Connectivity Manager.
Prior FXSpotStream, Vadher spent over five years at R5FX as Head of Technology. He joined the emerging markets FX broker in September 2015.
Before that, Vadher served as Global Head of Technology at FXecosystem for more than 6 years between 2009 and September 2015. In his carrier he has occupied different IT and technology roles at companies including Subex and Idesk.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Vadher announced the career move on LinkedIn revealing his excitement for the new job:
Exciting times ahead. Joining a great company and amazing team!
The FXSpotStream team has bee expanding recently. Just in a month, the company was joined by Pratik Mangarolia as AVP, Relationship Manager, Merg Limani as Regional Support Manager, Americas, Caryn Kim as Business Development Manager and Kate Haagensen as a Client Service and Support Specialist in the Tokyo office.