XTB MENA hires Nadhir Ninouh as Marketing Director

Multi-asset online trading brokerage XTB MENA has announced the appointment of Nadhir Ninouh as Marketing Director for the MENA Region.
Ninouh will work from the company’s Dubai office located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). In his new role, he will lead the brokers marketing strategy.
Achraf Drid, Managing Director at XTB Middle East commented:
Nadhir Ninouh, having taken on the role as Marketing Director, is a huge asset to our quickly expanding brokerage. As we expand within the Middle East the 10+ years’ experience he’s gathered from both agency and client side is proving to be invaluable.
Nadhir Ninouh, Marketing Director at XTB MENA said:
I’m extremely pleased to have joined XTB for the next phase of their growth journey and to be working alongside a team of notable industry leaders. I’ll be heavily involved in supporting the firm’s expansion into the Middle East region through my marketing experience and tech background.
XTB MENA Limited has been extensively hiring since its Dubai office opened doors. The expansion of the team follows the obtained Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) licence and the establishment of its new subsidiary in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in July 2021.
