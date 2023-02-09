XS.com hires Stephanie Michael as Global Head of HR

Global FinTech and Financial Services Provider XS.com today announced adding Stephanie Michael to its expanding team as the new Global Head of Human Resources.

Michael brings a vas experience in human resources working in the financial services industry. In her new role at XS.com, she will be responsible for overseeing all HR functions such as talent acquisition, employee relations and performance management. She will play a key role in attracting and retaining top talent, promoting a positive company culture, and ensuring compliance with labour laws and regulations.