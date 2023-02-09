XS.com hires Stephanie Michael as Global Head of HR

Global FinTech and Financial Services Provider XS.com today announced adding Stephanie Michael to its expanding team as the new Global Head of Human Resources.
Michael brings a vas experience in human resources working in the financial services industry. In her new role at XS.com, she will be responsible for overseeing all HR functions such as talent acquisition, employee relations and performance management. She will play a key role in attracting and retaining top talent, promoting a positive company culture, and ensuring compliance with labour laws and regulations.
Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at XS.com commented:
We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie Michael as our new Head of HR to the team. Her expertise and passion for human resources will be a valuable asset to the group as we continue to grow and evolve at a rapid pace. I am confident that Stephanie’s leadership will help us attract and retain top talent, create a positive and supportive work environment, and drive our business forward. I look forward to working closely with her to achieve our shared goals for the growing XS brand.
Stephanie Michael, the new Head of Human Resources at XS.com, said:
Stephanie Michael
I am honoured to join XS.com, a dynamic and innovative global broker as the new Head of HR. I am eager to use my expertise and passion for human resources to support the group’s mission and growth. I believe that a strong HR function is key to attracting and retaining top talent, fostering a positive culture, and ensuring the well-being of employees. I am excited to work with the team to drive the XS Group forward and make a positive impact on the business and the lives of our highly valued employees.
The new addition to the team follows the recent hire of Mohamad Ibrahim as the Group’s new CEO and Ahmed Negm joining as XS.com’s new Head of Market Research for the MENA region.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.