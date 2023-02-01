XS.com appoints Mohamad Ibrahim as Group CEO

Former Exness Regional Director Mohamad Ibrahim has joined XS.com as the new Group Chief Executive Officer.
In his new role, Ibrahim will focus on driving the growth strategy of the FinTech firm and financial services provider. He will work on developing new products and services, and ensure customer satisfaction.
According to the official announcement, Ibrahim will be based out of XS.com’s Dubai office but will spend time equally across all offices and focus on expanding the company’s presence in new markets.
Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at at XS.com said:
I’m excited to have joined the XS brand at a time when they are reinventing themselves to become a globally connected business whilst being a more technologically advanced, and faster moving FinTech firm. I’m delighted to be joining the brokerage at a time when so many exciting changes and new hires are taking place. My role will include spearheading the brokers global expansion strategy as I take on the responsibility for driving the new XS.com vision and leading on some impressive expansion plans.
Ibrahim has held a range of positions with different financial institutions throughout his career. He started in 2010 as Business Development Manager in FXCM. He has also previously served as Head of Global Sales and Business Development at Ikon Multibank Financial Group and a Business Development Advisor at Commanine.
Additionally, Ibrahim worked as director at ICM. Com for nearly 3 years between March 2017 and September 2019. After that, he worked at global multi-asset broker Exness, where he spent almost years as Regional Director for MENA. He left Exness in July 2022.
Sakis Paraskevov, Group COO at XS.com commented on the new hire:
Having Mohamad Ibrahim join our brokerage as our new Group CEO is something myself and our leadership team are very excited about. Mohamad brings with him a great wealth of experience and is seen as an innovator and thought leader within the global financial markets. He is an expert in providing solutions for trading a range of asset classes, has built up financial services companies from the ground up and understands trading systems and the regulatory factors that accompany their framework.
Founded in Australia in 2010, XS.com today has its headquarters in Cyprus. The multi-asset trading institution provides traders, brokers, and partners globally with access to trade a wide range of financial products including Shares, Indices, Metals, Energies, Commodities, Currencies and Cryptocurrencies.
