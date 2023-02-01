XS.com appoints Mohamad Ibrahim as Group CEO

Former Exness Regional Director Mohamad Ibrahim has joined XS.com as the new Group Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Ibrahim will focus on driving the growth strategy of the FinTech firm and financial services provider. He will work on developing new products and services, and ensure customer satisfaction.

According to the official announcement, Ibrahim will be based out of XS.com’s Dubai office but will spend time equally across all offices and focus on expanding the company’s presence in new markets.

Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at at XS.com said: