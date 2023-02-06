XS.com hires Ahmed Negm as Head of Market Research – MENA

Negm, who regularly appears on well-known finance media including CNBC, Sky News and Asharq (Bloomberg’s Arabic arm in the Middle East), will lead the quickly growing brokerage firm’s market research department in the MENA region. In his new role, he will represent the XS.com brand and will be responsible for overseeing the analysis of market trends and providing insights and recommendations in English and Arabic.

Global multi-asset broker XS.com today announced the latest addition to its executive team — Ahmed Negm has joined as Head of Market Research for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at XS.com said:

We are thrilled to welcome Ahmed Negm our new Head of Market Research for the MENA region to the team. Ahmed’s expertise and passion for understanding the intricacies of the financial markets will be invaluable as we continue to grow our client base and expand into new jurisdictions. I’m confident that through his longstanding industry experience and deep knowledge of the financial markets his addition to the company will bring fresh perspectives and drive our success in the industry.

Throughout his career in the financial services industry, Negm has held positions such as Forex Trading Trainer, Technical Analyst and Head of Research. As the new analyst at XS.com he will help company’s retail and institutional clients make more informed investment decisions across a range of asset classes.

Ahmed Negm, XS.com’s new Head of Market Research for the MENA region added:

I am excited to be joining XS.com – a dynamic and innovative company – as their Head of Market Research for the MENA region. I am eager to bring my expertise and knowledge to the team and help drive the company’s success in the industry. I am looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and using my skills to help support XS.com’s retail and institutional traders with their investment decisions whilst they navigate the ever-changing market landscape. This is a new chapter, and I am eager to see what the future holds.

The new hire follows the appointment of Mohamad Ibrahim as a new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO).