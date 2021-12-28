VT Markets appoints Yiangos Georgiou as head of business development in Cyprus

Sydney-based multi-asset trading platform VT Markets has announced that Yiangos Georgiou has joined the company as its new Regional Business Development Director.

Prior to his new role, Georgiou served as Head of Business Development at 24Option and Head of Affiliates at IronFX Cyprus.

Georgiou brings more than 12 years of experience in the international financial services industry. At IronFX, he led the company’s affiliate and business development team and worked on the firm’s expansion in the region.