VT Markets appoints Yiangos Georgiou as head of business development in Cyprus

Sydney-based multi-asset trading platform VT Markets has announced that Yiangos Georgiou has joined the company as its new Regional Business Development Director.
Prior to his new role, Georgiou served as Head of Business Development at 24Option and Head of Affiliates at IronFX Cyprus.
Georgiou brings more than 12 years of experience in the international financial services industry. At IronFX, he led the company’s affiliate and business development team and worked on the firm’s expansion in the region.
In his new role at VT Markets, Georgiou will work in achieving its business development goals on a European level. One of the firm’s major objectives is expansion in different areas and Georgiou’s skills and extensive experience will help in this goal. He will achieve that by introducing high-profile partnerships and putting new business developments into action to cover the whole client lifecycle.
I have been in the Forex Industry since 2014, and during that time I have been able to help and assist companies to develop under my guidance. Starting my career within the forex, I have developed and worked endlessly for some prime companies within the industry, and am now a proud member of the VT Group. Joining VT Markets as the Director of Business Development has given me the opportunity to implement my skills and resources to establish our software successfully within the EU Market.
As part of its expansion strategy, in the beginning of the year VT Markets launched new branding and website, which are intended to represent the company’s core values and reflect a further dedication to client success and relationships.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.