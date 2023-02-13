Ludovic Moncla joins VT Markets as Head of Affiliates

We are proud that Ludovic has joined our team as the Head of Affiliates. With his extensive knowledge and passion for this space, we are sure that he will continue building upon our success and help us reach new heights.

Moncla brings more than a decade of experience international financial services industry. In his new role at VT Markets, he will be spearheading the affiliate business of the firm.

Moncla has served as an Affiliate Manager, Business Development Manager and Head of Sales for a range of finance companies. Additionally, he speaks French, English, Greek and Spanish. According to the official announcement, he is adept at driving cross-selling initiatives while recruiting affiliates with ease.

Ludovic Moncla commented:

I am thrilled to join VT Markets, a fast-growing company that is leading the industry with its innovative and dynamic approach. With multiple offices and licenses, VT Markets is well-positioned for continued growth and success. As a young company, VT Markets brings a fresh perspective to the industry, and its business model is aligned with my personal goals. I am excited to be a part of this dynamic and forward-thinking team and to contribute to the company’s expansion goals.

In his new role at VT Markets, Moncla will be responsible for its affiliate business. He will work on creating strong partnerships with global affiliates and introduce new products that will help drive customer growth and loyalty. In addition, he will be responsible for driving innovation in the affiliate space by leveraging data insights from VT Markets’ large client base.

Last November, the firm added a selection of 7 bond CFDs to its range of trade offerings and assets.