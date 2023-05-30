VT Markets registers record number of new trading accounts in LATAM

Online broker VT Markets announced a record number of new trading accounts in the LATAM region.
The broker entered the Latin American market last year and since its entry it has seen rapid growth.
VT Market recently participated in the Money Expo Mexico 2023, held from 24–25 May 2023. The official press release detailed that the broker gained thousands of new accounts from the exposure of the event.
A representative of VT Markets said that the region is one of the key markets for the company.
With the numerous developments taking place in the region, Latin America is uniquely poised for explosive growth, and we want to be at the forefront of the new financial landscape when it emerges.
According to the official statement, company is set to continue with its expansion in LATAM. With offices across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, VT Markets revealed it expects to broaden its international presence in the upcoming quarter.
