VT Markets partners with TradingView

Global multi-asset broker VT Markets today announced its partnership with its partnership with charting and analytical tools provider TradingView.

VT Markets’ expertise in the financial industry together with TradingView’s technological tools will provide traders with resources when making crucial trading decisions.

VT Markets’ clients will be able to benefit from this collaboration with access to TradingView’s comprehensive market research data and advanced financial visualisation tools. In addition, they will also be able to use expert tools, such as multiple chart types, customisable technical indicators, drawing tools, and live market updates.