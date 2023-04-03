VT Markets partners with TradingView

Steffy Bogdanova
April 3, 2023

Global multi-asset broker VT Markets today announced its partnership with its partnership with charting and analytical tools provider TradingView.

VT Markets’ expertise in the financial industry together with TradingView’s technological tools will provide traders with resources when making crucial trading decisions.

VT Markets’ clients will be able to benefit from this collaboration with access to TradingView’s comprehensive market research data and advanced financial visualisation tools. In addition, they will also be able to use expert tools, such as multiple chart types, customisable technical indicators, drawing tools, and live market updates.

Traders can now trade a range of assets including Forex, Stocks and CFDs, on TradingView charts without leaving the VT Markets platform.

A representative of VT Markets said:

We’re delighted to be partnering with TradingView. As a technology-driven broker, we’re always looking for ways to simplify our clients’ trading experience while maximising their trading results. This collaboration further strengthens our commitment towards providing them with access to innovative technologies and premium services that enable them to stay ahead of the market.

 

