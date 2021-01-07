VT Markets launches new branding and new website

VT Markets, a CFD broker under Vantage International Group, have launched their new branding and new website, which are intended to represent the company’s core values and reflect a further dedication to client success and relationships.
Along with the unveiling of the new branding, VT Markets also launched an updated corporate website focused on providing clients with more information about the products, services, and platforms offered.
Chris Nelson-Smith, the director of VT Markets, said:
2020 has been a huge year for VT Markets, the brand is one of the fastest growing brokers in SEA and benefited hugely from organic growth in the EU region in 2020. We are excited to extend our presence and build on our rapid growth in these regions, expanding further into South-East Asia and Europe.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
We recognized the huge diversity in markets across the APAC region. We listened to our clients and customised our offerings to deliver the best products for all our market participants. Our trading environment is second to none and our client base in the APAC regions delivered significant trading volume in 1H 2020, giving us the platform to build into the EU region and beyond.
He continued:
Our new Client Portal provides total transparency, together with the key features and additional analytics required to track and review your performance in a single crisp, clean platform. We are proud of our revamped offering that will continue to deliver the highest level of services to our customers and give us an edge as we expand our global footprint further into South America and Africa.
We are already seeing growth in these regions and see them as key to our ongoing strength and success in 2021 and we are excited for what the new year will bring.
The new VT Markets logo is based on the previous company logo with more modern look along with the upgraded website design.
The new logo is an evolution of the company’s previous logo, with a much more modern look alongside the upgraded website design, which expresses VT Markets’ energy and determination.