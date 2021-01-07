VT Markets launches new branding and new website

VT Markets, a CFD broker under Vantage International Group, have launched their new branding and new website, which are intended to represent the company’s core values and reflect a further dedication to client success and relationships.

Along with the unveiling of the new branding, VT Markets also launched an updated corporate website focused on providing clients with more information about the products, services, and platforms offered.

Chris Nelson-Smith, the director of VT Markets, said: