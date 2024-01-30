The Financial Commission Adds VT Markets as a Dispute Resolution Member

The Financial Commission recently endorsed VT Markets, a multi-asset CFD broker, as its newest member, responding to the rising demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services in the FX industry.

Established in 2015, VT Markets has distinguished itself as a global broker in multi-asset CFD trading and has now achieved the prestigious status of an Approved Broker Member of the Financial Commission. Effective January 30th, 2024, this membership provides VT Markets and its clients with various benefits, including coverage of up to €20,000 per complaint through the Financial Commission’s Compensation Fund.

The Financial Commission operates as a neutral third-party mediator, facilitating the resolution of conflicts between brokers and their clients when direct resolutions are not feasible. It offers an efficient alternative for resolving disputes in CFDs, Forex, and cryptocurrency markets. It bypasses the often complex and time-consuming processes associated with traditional regulatory bodies, such as arbitration or local court systems.

VT Markets’ association with the Financial Commission places it among a diverse group of brokerages and independent service providers committed to enhancing customer safeguards and adhering to strict membership criteria.

As an independent EDR body, the Financial Commission provides a platform for resolving disputes between consumers and their financial service providers. Initially focusing on the Forex electronic markets, the Commission has expanded its scope to include issues related to CFDs, derivatives, and the certification of trading technology platforms.

The Financial Commission continuously strives to bridge the gap between consumers and financial service providers, promoting trust and accountability within the industry. By adding new members like VT Markets and Vittaverse, the Commission reinforces its role in safeguarding the interests of participants in the financial markets.