Virtu appoints Brett Fairclough and Joseph Molluso as Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers

May 5, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Financial services provider Virtu Financial, Inc. announced the appointments of Brett Fairclough and Joseph Molluso as Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers.

Fairclough was named Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Business Development at Virtu in September last year. He has served the company since 2007, he led the Asia Pacific operations from 2014-2019 and was the Chief Compliance Officer of Virtu’s broker-dealer subsidiaries from 2012-2014.

Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer of Virtu commented:

Since assuming his expanded role last year, Brett has excelled in applying his market knowledge and expertise in driving results at Virtu.

Molluso re-joins Virtu after a brief period away. He has served as Chief Financial Officer from 2013 until October 2019. He has played a key role I the company’s Initial Public Offering, as well as the successful acquisitions and integrations of KCG Holdings, Inc. and Investment Technology Group, Inc.

Cifu added:

We are very pleased Joe is rejoining Virtu. His significant knowledge of Virtu from his many successful years at the company will allow him to have an immediate impact in his expanded role. Joe will join Brett as Co-President and Co-COO, Steve Cavoli our Global Head of Execution Services and the management team as we work to continue growing our businesses.

