Virtu appoints Brett Fairclough and Joseph Molluso as Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers

Financial services provider Virtu Financial, Inc. announced the appointments of Brett Fairclough and Joseph Molluso as Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers.

Fairclough was named Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Business Development at Virtu in September last year. He has served the company since 2007, he led the Asia Pacific operations from 2014-2019 and was the Chief Compliance Officer of Virtu’s broker-dealer subsidiaries from 2012-2014.