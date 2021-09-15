Vantage FX hires Eoh You Loong as Regional Strategy Director

He has also previously served as Regional Sales Lead at ITCS Group. Before that he spent nearly 14 years at Saxo Markets Asia Pacific starting form an Associate in 2006 and moving up to Head of Sales, Greater China in 2017.

Loong brings more than 15 years of experience leading sales for brokerage firms. Most recently, he served as Director at CGS-CIMB Securities in Singapore, where he focused on FX liquidity deals for retail and institutional trades.

Multi-asset trading platform for retail and professional traders Vantage FX has today revealed that Eoh You Loong has joined the company as Regional Strategy Director as part of the continued expansion in APAC.

Loong holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking and Finance from the the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

David Shayer, UK Chief Executive Officer at Vantage FX, commented:

Having You Loong onboard will certainly help to propel Vantage FX’s brand in APAC. We’re keen to ensure that we’re catering to the needs of each region, and You Loong’s intimate knowledge of the region will allow us to achieve this. He will be vital for driving sales, reducing customer attrition, and delivering crucial marketing strategy. Beyond this, our wider sales team will benefit greatly from his undeniable leadership qualities – we’re really excited to have You Loong join us on this journey.

In his new role at Vantage FX, Loong will form a strategy to bring in new clients and revenue. In his work, he will collaborate with the Global Marketing Director to provide APAC region with the tools to execute better trades for high-value, as well as for retail clients.

Eoh You Loong, Regional Strategy Director at Vantage FX, said:

Since my time at Saxo Markets, I’ve been fascinated with how fintech firms disrupt the traditional function of banks through constant innovation. Amongst the brokerage firms, Vantage FX will set the standard for this continued evolution, and I want to help mould that future. Vantage FX’s vision, in particular, appealed to me because of its two-fold approach: a desire to deliver unparalleled experience on multi-asset products, as well as providing the tools for both established and emerging markets to ensure better execution on trades. My experience puts me at the intersection of these two goals and I’m eager to make my mark on Vantage FX’s growth.

Last month, the trading platform announced the appointment of Geraldine Goh as Global Marketing Director to help to align the company’s marketing and business goals on a global scale.