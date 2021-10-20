Vantage FX appoints Anton Tsoy as Country Manager for Kazakhstan

Multi-asset trading platform for retail and professional traders Vantage FX has revealed the appointment of Anton Tsoy as Country Manager for Kazakhstan. Tsoy will lead the development and growth of a new type of brokerage in the region.

Tsoy brings 10 years of experience in the field to his new role. At Vantage FX he will focus on building a sustainable client network in Kazakhstan, and adapting products and services to meet the specific needs of the local market.

Currently, Kazakhstan has a low standard of trading services as a underserved and unregulated market. Vantage FX aims to make a difference to local operators as a fully licensed, registered international brokerage and to provide a better standard of trading services to local clients.