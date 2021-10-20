Vantage FX appoints Anton Tsoy as Country Manager for Kazakhstan

Multi-asset trading platform for retail and professional traders Vantage FX has revealed the appointment of Anton Tsoy as Country Manager for Kazakhstan. Tsoy will lead the development and growth of a new type of brokerage in the region.
Tsoy brings 10 years of experience in the field to his new role. At Vantage FX he will focus on building a sustainable client network in Kazakhstan, and adapting products and services to meet the specific needs of the local market.
Currently, Kazakhstan has a low standard of trading services as a underserved and unregulated market. Vantage FX aims to make a difference to local operators as a fully licensed, registered international brokerage and to provide a better standard of trading services to local clients.
Anton Tsoy, Country Manager for Kazakhstan at Vantage FX, commented:
Since I entered the space in 2011, I’ve had dreams of establishing a new, customer-centric style of brokerage in Kazakhstan. Vantage FX first got my attention for its impressive footprint of global licenses and notable award wins, but what really drew me in was how aligned its approach was with my own vision. Unlike most brokers in the region, Vantage offers a fully transparent system of interaction with clients. I’m excited to hit the ground running with Vantage and anticipate exponential growth of our local client base over the next couple of years.
Jun Chan, Head of Business Development (Central Asia) at Vantage FX, added:
The Kazakhstani market is attractive for Vantage FX. Our experience in emerging markets means we can often spot the potential for growth where others don’t. Kazakhstan is the first step for us to enter the Central Asia market. The team will cover the business development in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and more. In Kazakhstan, the relatively low level of current investment in the local FX market, coupled with high savings among local residents, has produced a promising pool of potential clients. Tsoy was the perfect choice to help us open a dialogue with them on the ground. His excitement to see Kazakhstan’s FX market grow to its fullest potential and commitment to a straightforward, customer-first approach exactly matches our own.
Last month Vantage FX announced hiring Eoh You Loong as Regional Strategy Director as part of the continued expansion in APAC.