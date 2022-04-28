TP ICAP appoints Mark Govoni as CEO of its Agency Execution division

TP ICAP’s Agency Execution division comprises of Liquidnet and COEX Partners brands. These business provide trading services for a broad range of asset classes to a sophisticated client base of asset managers, asset owners and hedge funds.

Govoni succeeds John Ruskin, who is stepping down having successfully led the integration of Liquidnet into the TP ICAP Group. Ruskin will stay with the company until the end of June to ensure a smooth transition.

Mark Govoni

Govoni joins the company from Instinet where he’s worked since 2012. Most recently he served as President of U.S. Brokerage after being in the position of Head of U.S. Sales Trading. Before that, he served as Managing Director at Nomura Securities International. While there he was responsible for U.S. Execution Services.

Earlier in his career, Govoni has worked at Merrill Lynch, where he held senior Program and Electronic Sales trading positions.

In his new role, he will be based in New York and report directly to TP ICAP Group CEO Nicolas Breteau.

Nicolas Breteau, Chief Executive Officer of TP ICAP Group, commented:

Mark is a proven U.S. equity specialist. He has an extensive client network and is well connected to the industry’s top talent. Combine this with his energy, ambition, and ability to build industry-leading businesses and Mark is well placed to drive the performance of our buyside-focused franchise in the U.S. and beyond.

Mark will build on the legacy left by John Ruskin, who I’d like to thank sincerely for the huge contribution he has made to TP ICAP. As well as stepping up to successfully execute the integration of Liquidnet, over the last five years John has championed the Group’s diversification strategy to expand our buyside offering. As a result, our Agency Execution division generated more than 10% of the Group’s revenue in 2021. Mark will now take up the baton from John to drive future growth.

Mark Govoni, Chief Executive Officer of Agency Execution, said:

TP ICAP’s Agency Execution platform has strong and trusted client relationships, global reach, top tier technology and high calibre people. Together, these attributes position the platform to shape the future of electronic markets. I’m excited to get going, to build on the achievements of John and the team, and to advance our offering so that we serve our clients even more effectively.

The company recently announced that Hudson River Trading has joined its Digital Assets Spot platform, due to launch this year.