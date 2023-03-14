TP ICAP reports solid rise in 2022 profits

Inter-deal broker TP ICAP has released its annual financial results for 2022. The revenue for the year reached £2.1 billion, recording a 13.5% (7% in constant currency) increase.

The year ended for the London-listed company with pre-tax profit of £113 million, seeing a substantial jump from last year’s £24 million.

Nicolas Breteau, the CEO of TP ICAP said:

We delivered a strong performance: high single-digit revenue growth and an increase in profitability. Significant monetary tightening in many economies benefited Rates, our largest business.

The basic earnings per share of TP ICAP for last year rose to 13.2 pence from 0.7 pence in 2021. The adjusted figure stood at 24.9 pence, compared to 19.5 pence the previous year.