TP ICAP reports solid rise in 2022 profits

The global broking revenue increased by 13% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis, with a total of £1.25 billion. £302 million of this total was generated from FX and money market products.
The energies and commodities units brought in revenue of £387 million, which increased by 5% on a reported basis but decreased by 2% on a constant currency basis. Parameta Solutions generated £177 million in revenue, an increase of 19% on a reported basis.
Liquidnet, which was acquired by TP ICAP in 2021, saw an increase in revenue of 25% and 18% on a reported and constant currency basis, respectively, generating a total revenue of £325 million last year.
Breteau added:
We have a clear strategic roadmap and a strong franchise. Our market-leading positions in broking, and our deep liquidity pools, mean we are well positioned as central banks continue to withdraw liquidity and interest rates remain elevated.
TP ICAP recently registered its wholesale exchange for crypto assets, Fusion Digital Assets, with UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
