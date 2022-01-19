Peer Joost becomes CEO of DIGITEC, Hans-Jürgen Joost retires

I would like to formally recognise my father’s contribution to DIGITEC’s growth over the last 40 years. As CEO, he led a team which successfully navigated the Scandinavian banking crisis, the dot-com bubble and global financial crises, reinventing our products and services to satisfy the changing needs of the market and firmly establishing DIGITEC as a pioneering Software and Data Service company and global market leader for FX Pricing solutions.
I am delighted to take over as CEO as we begin a new phase of growth, which extends our range of services and supported assets and increases access to a wider group of clients around the world.
А specialist provider of FX Swaps technology and data, DIGITEC has more than 40 bank clients globally. This includes over 50% of the Euromoney Top 50 FX trading firms.
