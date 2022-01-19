Peer Joost becomes CEO of DIGITEC, Hans-Jürgen Joost retires

Steffy Bogdanova
January 19, 2022 9:54 am

Software provider of FX pricing solution DIGITEC revealed today that Peer Joost has been appointed as CEO.

Joost, who has been with DIGITEC since October 2011, became COO of the company in February last year.

The latest appointment as CEO follows the retirement of his father, Hans-Jürgen Joost, a software pioneer and one of the founders of DIGITEC in 1981.

Peer Joost, CEO of DIGITEC, commented:

DIGITEC COO Peer Joost

Peer Joost

I would like to formally recognise my father’s contribution to DIGITEC’s growth over the last 40 years. As CEO, he led a team which successfully navigated the Scandinavian banking crisis, the dot-com bubble and global financial crises, reinventing our products and services to satisfy the changing needs of the market and firmly establishing DIGITEC as a pioneering Software and Data Service company and global market leader for FX Pricing solutions.

I am delighted to take over as CEO as we begin a new phase of growth, which extends our range of services and supported assets and increases access to a wider group of clients around the world.

А specialist provider of FX Swaps technology and data, DIGITEC has more than 40 bank clients globally. This includes over 50% of the Euromoney Top 50 FX trading firms.

DIGITEC recently expanded the team in its newly created London office with four new employees.

LeapRate Analyst

Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: