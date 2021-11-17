Four new hires join DIGITEC London office

DIGITEC has expanded its team in its newly created London office, the company shared with LeapRate today. The company announced that the four new employees will report to Stephan von Massenbach, Chief Revenue Officer.

The London office aims to bring the company closer to its London-based bank existing and future clients to deliver access to many regional FICC trading hubs.

One of the new additions to DIGITEC’s London team is George Procopiou who joins the company as Client and Sales Enablement Manager. He brings 14 years of experience in FX and FICC Client Management, he has previously worked at companies like IHS Markit, Societe Generale and Anglo Irish Bank.

Anil Jassi joins DIGITEC as Client and Sales Enablement Manager. Jassi has 12 years of FX corporate sales experience serving in e-FX and FX corporate sales at Deutsche Bank and Moneycorp.