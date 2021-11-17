Four new hires join DIGITEC London office

DIGITEC has expanded its team in its newly created London office, the company shared with LeapRate today. The company announced that the four new employees will report to Stephan von Massenbach, Chief Revenue Officer.
The London office aims to bring the company closer to its London-based bank existing and future clients to deliver access to many regional FICC trading hubs.
One of the new additions to DIGITEC’s London team is George Procopiou who joins the company as Client and Sales Enablement Manager. He brings 14 years of experience in FX and FICC Client Management, he has previously worked at companies like IHS Markit, Societe Generale and Anglo Irish Bank.
Anil Jassi joins DIGITEC as Client and Sales Enablement Manager. Jassi has 12 years of FX corporate sales experience serving in e-FX and FX corporate sales at Deutsche Bank and Moneycorp.
The company has also hired Liudmila Artyukhina as Client and Sales Enablement Manager. Artyukhina has transferred her extensive product and company experience to London from the Hamburg office, where she previously worked in IT and Product Management.
The fourth appointment is of Ioulia Grant as Product Owner. Grant has served at Bank of America, HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group and brings 15 years of experience in e-trading product management and software development. She also has experience in relationship management from working at Hotspot and CMC Markets.
Making these key hires in London brings us closer to our clients and new prospects, which is key to DIGITEC’s future growth. The first step was to bring in Stephan von Massenbach to open the London office and now we have a team of people with extensive Financial Markets experience to manage relationships, onboard new clients and enhance our range of products.
Stephan von Massenbach, CRO of DIGITEC, added:
With an experienced new team in London we are able to engage with more clients and capture the market’s demand for automated FX Swaps and NDF trading. Many of our new employees have cross asset experience and numerous industry relationships, which also helps to enhance our products to include pricing Precious Metals, Interest Rates and Crypto assets.
Anil Jassi commented:
Joining DIGITEC’s new London office is an exciting opportunity to work within a ‘start up’ like environment, however, with the support and expertise which DIGITEC has built over the last 40 years from Germany. Our skill sets are complimentary, which combined with DIGITEC’s technology is extremely powerful. We are all looking forward to seeing DIGITEC in London grow over the next few years.