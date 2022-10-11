DIGITEC introduces web-based FX pricing engine

FX Swaps technology and data specialist provider DIGITEC today announced the launch of D3 Lite, a new plug-and-play FX pricing engine. The new web-based SaaS solution enables clients to go live within days with no coding or hardware requirements.

D3 Lite is based on DIGITEC’s enterprise-level D3 Multi-Asset Pricing Engine. According to the announcement, shared with LeapRate, D3 Lite was launched to address the growing needs of smaller market participants. The new FX pricing engine allows these firms to access a pricing solution historically only available for the top global firms.