DIGITEC introduces web-based FX pricing engine

FX Swaps technology and data specialist provider DIGITEC today announced the launch of D3 Lite, a new plug-and-play FX pricing engine. The new web-based SaaS solution enables clients to go live within days with no coding or hardware requirements.
D3 Lite is based on DIGITEC’s enterprise-level D3 Multi-Asset Pricing Engine. According to the announcement, shared with LeapRate, D3 Lite was launched to address the growing needs of smaller market participants. The new FX pricing engine allows these firms to access a pricing solution historically only available for the top global firms.
D3 Lite provides key features to automate and enhance pricing and distribution through an intuitive GUI, together with additional auditing functionality.
We are already witnessing the Swap market’s rapid growth and continued evolution to a more automated and electronic market. A trend that will continue over the next few years. D3 Lite enables smaller market participants with limited internal resources to participate in that evolution and continue servicing their clients in an efficient manner.
As the FX Swaps experts, we have already seen an increased demand from a large number of firms, helping them to move away from a reliance on Excel. Implementing any new system at a bank is generally regarded as a big and resource-heavy project. An on-premise system requires expensive hardware, IT overheads and ongoing maintenance resources. Delivering D3 Lite as a web-based application reduces these costs and the time taken for clients to go live. Our first D3 Lite clients have already been onboarded.
