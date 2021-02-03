DIGITEC appoints Peer Joost as Chief Operating Officer

Software provider of eFX pricing solution DIGITEC announced the appointment of Peer Joost as COO. In the newly created role, Joost brings his vast expertise to boost the company’s product portfolio which consists of the D3 pricing engine for FX Swaps, NDFs and Forwards as well as the DIGITEC / 360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF). Joost will oversee all business operations and report directly to the CEO, Hans-Jürgen Joost.

Peer Joost commented:

I am thrilled about this new adventure and I’m looking forward to creating even more best-in-class products and services together with our outstanding team of experts here at DIGITEC. After two years of record growth, we have very ambitious goals for 2021 and a roadmap that is stronger than ever.

Over the past ten years, Joost has held senior roles at DIGITEC. Most recently, he led the sales department of the company for the last four years. Joost is the co-founder of the DIGITEC / 360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF) and has identified a significant gap in the market and has helped to bring a disruptive market data feed from idea to reality.