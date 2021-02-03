Menu

DIGITEC appoints Peer Joost as Chief Operating Officer

Executives February 3, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Software provider of eFX pricing solution DIGITEC announced the appointment of Peer Joost as COO. In the newly created role, Joost brings his vast expertise to boost the company’s product portfolio which consists of the D3 pricing engine for FX Swaps, NDFs and Forwards as well as the DIGITEC / 360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF). Joost will oversee all business operations and report directly to the CEO, Hans-Jürgen Joost.

Peer Joost commented:

I am thrilled about this new adventure and I’m looking forward to creating even more best-in-class products and services together with our outstanding team of experts here at DIGITEC. After two years of record growth, we have very ambitious goals for 2021 and a roadmap that is stronger than ever.

Over the past ten years, Joost has held senior roles at DIGITEC. Most recently, he led the sales department of the company for the last four years. Joost is the co-founder of the DIGITEC / 360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF) and has identified a significant gap in the market and has helped to bring a disruptive market data feed from idea to reality.

DIGITEC COO Peer Joost
DIGITEC CEO Hans-Jürgen Joost said:

Peer is a decisive manager who can handle complex issues to enhance businesses. He has shown a unique understanding of the emerging technologies and the digital needs that are reshaping the FX industry. We are thrilled to now have him on board as COO.

In 2021, DIGITEC will direct its focus on expanding D3’s customer base from tier 2 to tier 3 and regional bank.

Joost explained:

We’re eager to also support smaller banks in becoming competitive market makers. With a bundle of D3 and the SDF, banks will have access to reliable, very granular and affordable swaps data and can enhance their market making capabilities with D3. DIGITEC’s fully scalable SaaS solution furthermore simplifies setup, maintenance and costs for the customer.

