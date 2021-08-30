smartTrade Technologies and Japanese FX company SBI Liquidity Market expand partnership

smartTrade Technologies, a provider of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, revealed today it has expanded its partnership with Japanese FX infrastructure solution and liquidity provider SBI Liquidity Market.
As part of the partnership agreement, smartTrade will provide support for SBI FXTRADE’s cryptocurrency derivative trading business, adding to the FX operations of SBI Liquidity Market.
In order to take advantage of smartTrade’s fully managed services including enhanced security and redundancy capabilities, SBI has also moved its trading facility into smartTrade’s Tokyo data center. The move also ensures SBI’s infrastructure is constantly monitored and refreshed as their business grows.
The expansion of their partnership is driven by the growing interest in cryptocurrency trading in the Japanese market.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
SBI and smartTrade’s partnership began in 2013 when SBI picked LiquidityFX as its connectivity, aggregation and smart order routing partner. SBI added smartTrade’s pricing and distribution modules three years later in order to grow its business outside Japan and provide liquidity to the rest of Asia.
David Vincent, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of smartTrade Technologies, said:
This unprecedented and volatile year demonstrated the need for high performance trading infrastructure capable of withstanding all circumstances. We’re pleased that what we’ve been able to offer leading companies such as SBI such resilience. Today’s announcement is a vote of confidence that we will continue to work together with our customers to deliver them the infrastructure they need to succeed.
SBI has been utilizing smartTrade’s Connectivity, Aggregation and Distribution system for years to power our foreign exchange business. We are pleased to grow this relationship as we increasingly work to meet our clients growing requirements and desire to trade in a wide variety of digital currencies. smartTrade has been the best kind of partner – one that adapts with the business, supporting our change and growth.