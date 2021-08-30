smartTrade Technologies and Japanese FX company SBI Liquidity Market expand partnership

smartTrade Technologies, a provider of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, revealed today it has expanded its partnership with Japanese FX infrastructure solution and liquidity provider SBI Liquidity Market.

As part of the partnership agreement, smartTrade will provide support for SBI FXTRADE’s cryptocurrency derivative trading business, adding to the FX operations of SBI Liquidity Market.

In order to take advantage of smartTrade’s fully managed services including enhanced security and redundancy capabilities, SBI has also moved its trading facility into smartTrade’s Tokyo data center. The move also ensures SBI’s infrastructure is constantly monitored and refreshed as their business grows.

The expansion of their partnership is driven by the growing interest in cryptocurrency trading in the Japanese market.