Colin Murphy joins smartTrade as Chief Revenue Officer

Based in London, Colin Murphy will mange smartTrade’s global sales teams and for driving business growth across all customer segments. At his new position as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), will oversee the strategy and execution of the company’s revenue-generating activities and report directly to smartTrade’s CEO, David Vincent.
David Vincent commented:
Colin’s experience of managing large-scale commercial teams will be invaluable as smartTrade enters its next phase of growth. He will be an important part of the executive team as we focus on corporate strategy and on strengthening our culture of innovation and the continuous enhancement of our customer experience.
The newly created position strengthens smartTrade’s executive team as the company enters its next phase of growth. The appointment follows strong customer demand in the previous year.
Colin Murphy said:
I am incredibly excited to join the smartTrade team as we look to further scale the business. With a strong product offering and exceptional core technology, smartTrade is uniquely positioned to grow. I look forward to serving smartTrade’s clients and further improving the customer experience as we build innovative, new products across asset classes.
Murphy brings more than 20 years of experience in the capital market. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Sales – Optimization at CME Group, following its acquisition of NEX Group where he was Chief Commercial Officer. Before that he spent more than 19 years at Goldman Sachs International in various senior management roles. He holds a B Comm degree from University College, Dublin.
In April, smartTrade Technologies announced that 225 year-old Swiss Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd integrated smartTrade’s in-house developed FX solution, LiquidityFX, into its banking platform, to offer enhanced FX trading services to its clients.