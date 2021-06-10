Colin Murphy joins smartTrade as Chief Revenue Officer

Based in London, Colin Murphy will mange smartTrade’s global sales teams and for driving business growth across all customer segments. At his new position as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), will oversee the strategy and execution of the company’s revenue-generating activities and report directly to smartTrade’s CEO, David Vincent.

David Vincent commented:

Colin’s experience of managing large-scale commercial teams will be invaluable as smartTrade enters its next phase of growth. He will be an important part of the executive team as we focus on corporate strategy and on strengthening our culture of innovation and the continuous enhancement of our customer experience.

The newly created position strengthens smartTrade’s executive team as the company enters its next phase of growth. The appointment follows strong customer demand in the previous year.