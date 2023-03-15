Scope Markets hires Yaser Zidan as MENA sales manager

Retail forex and CFDs broker Scope Markets has appointed former former Equiti executive Yaser Zidan as the newest sales manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, after the group revealed it expansion in the region in 2023.

In his new role, which Zidan announced on his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday, he will focus on leading the group’s sales team and expanding the broker’s market share across the MENA region.

He wrote: