Scope Markets hires Yaser Zidan as MENA sales manager

Retail forex and CFDs broker Scope Markets has appointed former former Equiti executive Yaser Zidan as the newest sales manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, after the group revealed it expansion in the region in 2023.
In his new role, which Zidan announced on his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday, he will focus on leading the group’s sales team and expanding the broker’s market share across the MENA region.
He wrote:
I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as MENA Sales Manager at Scope Markets!
Prior to joining Scope Markets, Scope Markets spent his entire career within the forex industry at Equiti. According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the group in 2016 as senior account manager, where he spent almost seven years. He also served as Vice President of Sales at Equiti in Jordan from May 2018 until his recent departure.
