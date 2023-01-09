Rostro Group finalises acquisition of Scope Markets, plans MENA/Asia Expansion

Rostro Financials Group revealed on Monday the completion of its acquisition of retail forex and CFDs broker Scope Markets. Rostro now has complete control over the broker. Furthermore, the Group has assumed control of the combined businesses on 7 January 2023.
Rostro Group CEO Michael Ayres said:
We are delighted to have now completed the change of control process, bringing Scope Markets under the Rostro Group umbrella. We will now be focused on leveraging the solid foundations that have been laid by an amazing team.
The acquisition of Scope Markets presents the largest and latest acquisition, signalling our intent to be a leading provider of financial services within our sector globally. The team and I are very excited about the future.
Rostro now has control over Scope Markets’ main operating hub in Cyprus, as well as licensed entities in Kenya, South Africa, and Belize which complement the Group’s license in Mauritius and Seychelles.
During 2022 Scope Markets has expanded its presence globally and the group is now evaluating further expansion into MENA and the wider Asian regions in 2023.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.