Rostro Group finalises acquisition of Scope Markets, plans MENA/Asia Expansion

Rostro Financials Group revealed on Monday the completion of its acquisition of retail forex and CFDs broker Scope Markets. Rostro now has complete control over the broker. Furthermore, the Group has assumed control of the combined businesses on 7 January 2023.

Rostro Group CEO Michael Ayres said:

We are delighted to have now completed the change of control process, bringing Scope Markets under the Rostro Group umbrella. We will now be focused on leveraging the solid foundations that have been laid by an amazing team.