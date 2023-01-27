Scope Markets promotes Pavel Spirin to Chief Executive Officer

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at Scope Markets!

In his new role, Spirin will be Group B2C (retail) division lead.

Retail forex and CFDs broker Scope Markets has promoted Pavel Spirin to Chief Executive Officer. Spirin announced this on his LinkedIn profile earlier today.

Spirin joined Scope Markets in August 2021 as Chief Growth Officer, where he focused on global marketing and retail business development. His promotion comes after he served at that position for a year and half.

Prior to Scope Markets, Spirin spent three years at Skilling where he joined as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer focusing on marketing and product functions ownership, planning and management. In June 2020 he became Chief Commercial Officer.

In his career spanning 18 years, Spirin has also worked from companies such as Betway Group, CMC Markets and Alpari.

Earlier this January, Rostro Financials Group completed the acquisition of retail forex and CFDs broker Scope Markets.