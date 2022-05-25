Saxo strengthens market insights in APAC, appoints Charu Chanana as Market Strategist in Singapore

Fintech specialist Saxo Markets has hired Charu Chanana as Market Strategist, based in Singapore. She is part of a team of three marketing strategists based in the Asia Pacific in Saxo’s regional headquarters – Singapore, as well as in Australia and Hong Kong.

They are part of Saxo’s Strategist Team led by Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Group’s Chief Economist and Chief Investment Officer and will report locally to the CEOs of each market.

Charu Chanana will be working on delivering thematic-based investment strategies for Saxo clients globally. She will specifically focus on macro themes, forex, commodities and equities across Southeast Asia, Japan, India and the U.S. Chanana brings more than 10 years of experience in the financial markets. Most recently, she served as the Lead Asia Economist at Continuum Economics, where she worked macroeconomic analysis for emerging Asian countries with a key focus on India and Southeast Asia.

Based in Sydney, Jessica Amir provides real-time market updates and data analysis in her new role. She works closely with Saxo’s expert Global Sales Trading team to deliver Australia-specific market insights. She has over 14 years’ experience in financial markets and a rich media expertise. She joins Saxo from Bell Direct, where she was the senior market analyst and media presenter.