Saxo strengthens market insights in APAC, appoints Charu Chanana as Market Strategist in Singapore

Fintech specialist Saxo Markets has hired Charu Chanana as Market Strategist, based in Singapore. She is part of a team of three marketing strategists based in the Asia Pacific in Saxo’s regional headquarters – Singapore, as well as in Australia and Hong Kong.
They are part of Saxo’s Strategist Team led by Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Group’s Chief Economist and Chief Investment Officer and will report locally to the CEOs of each market.
Charu Chanana will be working on delivering thematic-based investment strategies for Saxo clients globally. She will specifically focus on macro themes, forex, commodities and equities across Southeast Asia, Japan, India and the U.S. Chanana brings more than 10 years of experience in the financial markets. Most recently, she served as the Lead Asia Economist at Continuum Economics, where she worked macroeconomic analysis for emerging Asian countries with a key focus on India and Southeast Asia.
Based in Sydney, Jessica Amir provides real-time market updates and data analysis in her new role. She works closely with Saxo’s expert Global Sales Trading team to deliver Australia-specific market insights. She has over 14 years’ experience in financial markets and a rich media expertise. She joins Saxo from Bell Direct, where she was the senior market analyst and media presenter.
With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Redmond Wong is based in Hong Kong. He focuses on communicating Saxo’s global investment strategy, generating Hong Kong and mainland China focused research, and delivering actionable insights across different asset classes and tradable instruments.
I am excited to take on this role with Saxo Markets in Singapore and look forward to playing a pivotal role in clients’ investment journeys. As Saxo serves a growing client base that both does active trading as well as longer-term investing, it is an honour to be given this responsibility to enhance their experience at Saxo.”
Adam Reynolds, APAC CEO, Saxo Markets, comments:
Adam Reynolds
We are thrilled to welcome Charu in the Singapore office, joining Jessica and Redmond to bring an incredible wealth of knowledge, experience and great energy to the teams in APAC. As we welcome more clients to Saxo in the region, we can now provide them with more timely, relevant and actionable market insights and macro trading ideas with a regional flavour and local lens, in addition to the great insights from our global SaxoStrats team, including asset class champions such as Ole Hansen in commodities, John Hardy in FX, and Peter Garnry in equities. We believe this brings great value to the clients as they navigate the markets and make the most of their investments.
Steen Jakobsen, Saxo’s Chief Economist and Chief Investment Officer, said:
We have seen an increase in demand for timely and relevant market analysis from our growing pool of clients in Asia Pacific. We are happy to have Jessica, Redmond and Charu in the team now to add even more local relevance and insights on macro themes and global asset classes for the clients.
