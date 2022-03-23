Saxo Markets hires Redmond Wong as market strategist for HK office

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Capital Market has strengthened its Hong Kong business unit with the appointment of banking veteran Redmond Wong as its new market strategist.
Redmond Wong will be a member of Saxo’s Strategist Team and will report to Hong Kong chief executive Richard Douglas and the Group’s chief economist and chief investment strategist Steen Jakobsen.
In his new role at Saxo, Wong will be based in Hong Kong. He will be responsible for communicating the company’s global investment strategy, generating Hong Kong and mainland China-focused research. He will work to deliver actionable insights across different asset classes and tradable instruments.
Saxo’s vision is to enable people to fulfill their financial aspirations and make an impact. To achieve that, we’re not only offering clients access to more than 60 exchanges globally with over 40,000 instruments covering different asset classes, we’re also providing timely, relevant and insightful research to help the clients make informed decisions. With Wong’s expertise, we further enhanced our strategist team’s coverage as Hong Kong and the mainland China markets both attract more attention and interest from investors all over the world.
With 30 years of experience at investment banks, private banks and hedge funds, Wong has held roles across proprietary trading, institutional fixed income and derivative sales, portfolio management and hedge fund management. Prior this this appointment, he worked at BNP Paribas’ private banking arm in Hong Kong as a senior portfolio manager.
Wong added:
Redmond Wong
It’s my great honour to take on this role. Over the last 30 years, I’ve become increasingly passionate about helping investors understand what drives markets and how they can maximize the return on their investments. I’m really excited to be joining a global fintech pioneer like Saxo and I look forward to helping our clients navigate the global markets and make the most out of their investments.
