Saxo Markets hires Redmond Wong as market strategist for HK office

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Capital Market has strengthened its Hong Kong business unit with the appointment of banking veteran Redmond Wong as its new market strategist.

Redmond Wong will be a member of Saxo’s Strategist Team and will report to Hong Kong chief executive Richard Douglas and the Group’s chief economist and chief investment strategist Steen Jakobsen.

In his new role at Saxo, Wong will be based in Hong Kong. He will be responsible for communicating the company’s global investment strategy, generating Hong Kong and mainland China-focused research. He will work to deliver actionable insights across different asset classes and tradable instruments.