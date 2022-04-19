Saxo Markets hires Ken Shih as Head of Wealth Management, Greater China

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Capital Markets HK Limited today announced the appointment of Ken Shih as Head of Wealth Management, Greater China.
The move aims to strengthen the company’s push into digital wealth management in the region.
In his new role Ken Shih will report to Manish Prasad, Head of Asset Management, APAC and Richard Douglas, CEO of Hong Kong.
Shih will oversee all aspects of Saxo Markets‘ wealth management strategies and offerings in the Greater China region. He will focus on building out Saxo’s digital wealth management business in the region.
With 18 years industry experience, Shih has previously held senior sales and strategy positions at HSBC, UBS, JPMorgan Chase and other financial institutions in the US, as well as in Hong Kong.
Shih served as Head of Sales and Marketing at Hong Kong-based fintech startup AQUMON for the past three years. There he grew the client base substantially and lifted the brand significantly in the digital wealth management space.
Richard Douglas, CEO of Hong Kong, Saxo Markets, said:
We’re delighted to have Shih onboard. He definitely brings the expertise and exceptional energy we’re looking for. With his joining and the Type 4 and Type 9 licenses we obtained last October, Saxo’s well-positioned and fully committed to the wealth management business which is an important piece in Saxo’s overall ambition. We aim to provide more comprehensive services to support clients achieving their financial aspirations through our multi-asset trading and investment offerings.
Ken Shih commented:
I’m excited to take on this role and help Saxo accelerate its Wealth Management expansion in Greater China. Saxo is an excellent company with 30 years of experience pioneering in the Fintech space. With a strong technology stack, talented individuals firm-wide, a broad range of access to global markets and products, and a deep understanding of clients, I have no doubt we can deliver a top notch digital wealth management service and experience for the investors. I’m a strong believer that anything worth doing in life is not going to be easy, so I embrace this challenge head on. Looking forward to bringing immediate value to the team and helping our clients achieve their wealth goals.
Earlier in March, Saxo Capital Market has strengthened its Hong Kong business unit with the appointment of Redmond Wong as its new market strategist.
