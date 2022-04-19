Saxo Markets hires Ken Shih as Head of Wealth Management, Greater China

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Capital Markets HK Limited today announced the appointment of Ken Shih as Head of Wealth Management, Greater China.

The move aims to strengthen the company’s push into digital wealth management in the region.

In his new role Ken Shih will report to Manish Prasad, Head of Asset Management, APAC and Richard Douglas, CEO of Hong Kong.

Shih will oversee all aspects of Saxo Markets‘ wealth management strategies and offerings in the Greater China region. He will focus on building out Saxo’s digital wealth management business in the region.