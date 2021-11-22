Saxo Markets Australia hires Jessica Amir and David Harvie

Saxo Markets has revealed the appointments of Jessica Amir and David Harvie to its Australian team as Australian Market Strategist and Country Head of Direct Sales, respectively.
The new additions to the team aim to further strengthen the firm’s asset and wealth management capabilities.
Former Bell Direct Senior Market Analyst, Jessica Amir was the senior market analyst and media presenter in the company. She brings over 14 years of experience in financial markets. Amir also headed news and content at Finance News Network (a part of Sequoia). Her experience in Broadcast covers the ABC, Sky News, Seven Network and Nine Network – she has interviewed Prime Ministers including Tony Abbott, Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd, as well as Federal Treasurers and ASX 200 CEOs. Additionally, Amir is a qualified financial adviser, formerly working at Commonwealth Bank, Suncorp and AMP.
In her new position at Saxo Markets, Amir will be responsible for providing real-time market updates and data analysis. She will workclosely alongside Saxo’s expert Global Sales Trading team to deliver Australia-specific market insights.
Jessica Amir commented:
I’m incredibly excited to be joining a global fintech pioneer like Saxo. Over the last 15 years I’ve become increasingly passionate about demystifying the finance world and global markets. I also extreemly enjoy helping investors understand what drives markets and how they can maximise their investments.
David Harvie joins Saxo Markets from IOOF Holdings, where he served as the National Financial Wellbeing Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, he strategic wealth management advice and solutions to family offices, business owners and individuals. He is a previous long standing member of the Council of Governors at the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia and a MC and keynote speaker.
In his new role at Saxo Markets as Country Head of Direct Sales, Harvie will be responsible for designing and executing strategies to grow sales and enhance customer experience and retention for Saxo’s suite of investment offerings. He will also oversee the team of local relationship managers.
David Harvie added:
I’m looking forward to sinking my teeth into this new role at an internationally renowned firm. I have a passion for developing innovative solutions to help clients reach their short and long-term goals, which I’m hoping will bring a lot of value to the Saxo team.
Saxo Markets Australia Chief Executive Officer, Adam Smith, said:
Saxo’s vision is to enable people to fulfill their financial aspirations and make an impact. We have been offering professional traders and investors access to global markets for a number of years now and are looking to extend our focus on wealth and asset management products. Both Jessica and David bring the experience and energy we’re looking for to continue to drive our Australian business forward.
Amir and Harvie will be based in Sydney and report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Adam Smith. Amir will also be reporting to Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Group’s Chief Economist and Chief Investment Strategist.