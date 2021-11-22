Saxo Markets Australia hires Jessica Amir and David Harvie

Saxo Markets has revealed the appointments of Jessica Amir and David Harvie to its Australian team as Australian Market Strategist and Country Head of Direct Sales, respectively.

The new additions to the team aim to further strengthen the firm’s asset and wealth management capabilities.

Former Bell Direct Senior Market Analyst, Jessica Amir was the senior market analyst and media presenter in the company. She brings over 14 years of experience in financial markets. Amir also headed news and content at Finance News Network (a part of Sequoia). Her experience in Broadcast covers the ABC, Sky News, Seven Network and Nine Network – she has interviewed Prime Ministers including Tony Abbott, Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd, as well as Federal Treasurers and ASX 200 CEOs. Additionally, Amir is a qualified financial adviser, formerly working at Commonwealth Bank, Suncorp and AMP.

In her new position at Saxo Markets, Amir will be responsible for providing real-time market updates and data analysis. She will workclosely alongside Saxo’s expert Global Sales Trading team to deliver Australia-specific market insights.