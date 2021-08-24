Saxo Markets Bolsters Marketing Teams and Communications With Two New Additions

In a recent press release, the company stated that Raza and Leyburn would concentrate on augmenting the firm’s delivery and engagement of content to customers and prospects in the midst of high demand from retail investors.

On Monday, Fintech firm Saxo Bank announced the hiring of Harry Leyburn as Digital Engagement Manager alongside Anaam Raza as Head of UK Marketing PR. The two new hires will join Saxo’s UK business that operates within the Saxo Markets UK brand.

Charles White -Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Harry and Anaam to Saxo Markets. Their diverse skill set and backgrounds will help craft, educate and deliver inspiring content, working closely alongside our talented in-house global markets strategist team, SaxoStrats.”

Anaam Raza has over 10 years of experience providing economic research and producing content for several worldwide news and financial services companies. Raza’s most recent role was at ING as a Research Digital Editor. She previously worked for Scalable Capital and Mergermarket Group. She will now lead Saxo’s Marketing and PR team in the UK, working on the company’s delivery of content for its investor client base.

Harry Leyburn has a broad range of experience in the retail investment and communications field after working for IG Group for several years as a Senior Communications Executive. Leyburn was more recently working within the senior market functions team within IG UK. At Saxo, he will be in charge of client digital engagement, working to enhance the digital experience on the platform.

White -Thomson continued by saying:

“The appointments are testament to our strong commitment to the UK and our desire to deliver a differentiated service for our clients who are increasingly sophisticated investors looking to add more gears to their portfolios. This is also in line with our commitment to bring more investor education to the market amid growing interest from a new cohort of investors.”

Raza will be reporting to Saxo’s Head of Go-To-Market, Marcel Kleiner, and Leyburn will report to Eric Kreuger, Saxo’s Global Head of Digital Engagement & Client Services.