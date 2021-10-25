Saxo Markets obtains SFC Type 4 and Type 9 licenses in Hong Kong

Saxo Capital Markets HK Limited revealed it has secured Type 4 (Advising on securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licences from The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC). The two new licences allow Saxo Markets to provide more comprehensive services to investors through its multi-asset trading and investment offerings.

Operating in Hong Kong since 2011, the company currently holds SFC Type 1, 2 and 3 licences. The newly obtained Type 4 and 9 licences will allow Saxo Markets to extend its business further to asset and wealth management.

Richard Douglas, Hong Kong CEO, Saxo Markets, said: