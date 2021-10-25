Menu

Saxo Markets obtains SFC Type 4 and Type 9 licenses in Hong Kong

Brokers October 25, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Saxo Capital Markets HK Limited revealed it has secured Type 4 (Advising on securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licences from The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC). The two new licences allow Saxo Markets to provide more comprehensive services to investors through its multi-asset trading and investment offerings.

Operating in Hong Kong since 2011, the company currently holds SFC Type 1, 2 and 3 licences. The newly obtained Type 4 and 9 licences will allow Saxo Markets to extend its business further to asset and wealth management.

Richard Douglas, Hong Kong CEO, Saxo Markets, said:

Richard Douglas, Saxo Bank
Richard Douglas
Source: LinkedIn

Obtaining the licenses is definitely a key milestone for us, as globally, Saxo has ambitions in the wealth and asset management space, so this is very encouraging and putting us on track in Hong Kong to realise these ambitions. The licenses give us greater room to now provide more comprehensive services to clients, whether they want to trade global capital markets or invest into their future. It’s especially meaningful for the Hong Kong office, as Hong Kong is a key growth market for Saxo and the gateway connected to Mainland China.

Saxo Markets’ fintech background and understanding of the local market will allow the company to provide a more personalised asset management options to investors at a lower fee threshold.

Head of Wealth Management and Responsible Officer of Saxo Markets, Lester Chan said:

Lester Chan, Saxo Bank
Lester Chan
Source: LinkedIn

Investors in Hong Kong now are very much digital-savvy. They are looking for an easy-to-use platform that can provide tailor-made solutions based on their financial situations, and can handle their needs through one single account with top-level professional assistance.

