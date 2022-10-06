BMLL introduces no-code data visualisation tool for US and European equities and ETFs

BMLL Vantage is an out-of-the-box data science and visualisation tool which continues our mission of democratising access to the most granular Level 3 market data and analytics. This has typically been the preserve of only the most sophisticated quantitative firms. BMLL Vantage goes one step further: it provides the quantitative research that previously only quants could do, giving the non-technical user insights that would otherwise require a quant resource.

The new tool offers access to Level 3 order book data and analytics to a wide range of market participants, such as sales traders, analysts, quants, Exchanges and ETF issuers without the need to code.

Harmonised, historical data and analytics provider BMLL today revealed the launch of its -code data and analytics visual application for US and European equities and ETFs, BMLL Vantage.

BMLL Vantage allows users to look at daily, monthly or annually aggregated data sets and correlations between them. They can use the tool to compare how stocks performed on different markets and sort and explore the data through simple dashboards without requiring a quant analyst, data science or cloud computing resource.

Dr Elliot Banks, Chief Product Officer, BMLL added:

BMLL Vantage enables users to access and share granular insights to make better informed decisions across their organisation. Users can easily construct a ‘market view’, come back to run the same analysis on a daily basis, share that view across the team with its built-in collaboration functionality and even export plots and data for further analysis.

The web-based platform is UI driven, easily accessible via APIs and has been designed to deliver analytics with focus on the user experience.

Earlier in May, BMLL teamed up with Aquis Exchange to provide its members with insights into market structure dynamics, including venue quality and liquidity analytics.