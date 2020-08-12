R.J. O’Brien appoints Emre Degirmenci as managing director, EMEA for RJO Limited UK Affiliate

Chicago-based futures brokerage and clearing firm R.J. O’Brien & Associates announced the appointment of Emre Degirmenci as managing director, EMEA for its London-based affiliate, R.J. O’Brien Limited (RJO Limited). He will assume the new position on 1 September.

Degirmenci brings 25 years of experience treasury, risk management and finance roles at major banks and commodities firms globally. He spent 15 years at Citigroup in New York, Singapore and Istanbul, several years at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in London and most recently, over six years at global commodities specialist Marex Spectron in London.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said:

Emre brings outstanding experience, along with strong leadership skills that will benefit our talented team in London. His track record in key senior management roles throughout his career will make him a valuable partner to our global functional leaders and staff on RJO’s strategic growth initiatives, as well as ensure that we maintain the highest levels of client service and support for our large and growing European client base.

Emre Degirmenci commented: