R.J. O’Brien appoints Emre Degirmenci as managing director, EMEA for RJO Limited UK Affiliate

Executives August 12, 2020


Chicago-based futures brokerage and clearing firm R.J. O’Brien & Associates announced the appointment of Emre Degirmenci as managing director, EMEA for its London-based affiliate, R.J. O’Brien Limited (RJO Limited). He will assume the new position on 1 September.

Degirmenci brings 25 years of experience treasury, risk management and finance roles at major banks and commodities firms globally. He spent 15 years at Citigroup in New York, Singapore and Istanbul, several years at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in London and most recently, over six years at global commodities specialist Marex Spectron in London.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said:

Emre brings outstanding experience, along with strong leadership skills that will benefit our talented team in London. His track record in key senior management roles throughout his career will make him a valuable partner to our global functional leaders and staff on RJO’s strategic growth initiatives, as well as ensure that we maintain the highest levels of client service and support for our large and growing European client base.

Emre Degirmenci commented:

I have been extremely impressed with the commitment, quality, agility and forward-thinking approach of RJO management and look forward to working with the entire team to service clients and grow the business. I believe my background and experience can help forge a bridge between the U.S., Europe and other global markets, and I’m thrilled to play a role in helping lead the regional and product expansion for this firm with a proud history of more than 100 years.

Between 2014 and May this year, Degirmenci served as group treasurer at Marex Spectron, responsible for Treasury strategy and policy, managing group liquidity, capital and currency exposure.

In 1995 with the start of his career, Degirmenci joined Citibank, first in Singapore and Turkey before spending 13 years in treasury and risk management roles of increasing responsibility at Citibank and the parent company, Citigroup, in New York. He managed the parent company’s liquidity during the 2008 US credit crisis.

In 2010, Degirmenci moved to London and join RBS as Portfolio Manager, Group Treasury Portfolio Management and Liquidity. After over a year in that role, he became anager, Group Treasury Strategy. Degirmenci served on the firm’s Eurozone Crisis Steering Committee and lead the Treasury department’s preparedness for the European credit crisis of 2011 to 2012. In 2013, he took on the role of Manager, IPO Treasury for RBS.

