R.J. O’Brien acquires Lombard Forte Securities and expands in Dubai

Chicago-based futures brokerage and clearing firm R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO) announced its affiliate RJO MENA acquired Dubai-based interdealer broker (IDB) Lombard Forte Securities Limited (LFS).

The acquisition is part of a product and geographic strategic expansion of RJO which establishes the company’s presence in Dubai. CEO and co-founder of LFS, Kunal Savjani, assumed the role of Senior Executive Officer of RJO MENA, Managing Director, Global Head of Equities and Credit Sales for R.J. O’Brien.

Savjani founded Lombard Securities in 2012 and after that partner with Fadi Kassis of Forte Securities Limited to co-found LFS in 2015. LFS offers range of execution and brokerage services to hedge funds, asset managers and investment banks regionally and globally. LFS has built a strong footprint in emerging markets. LFS and RJO MENA’s primary regulator is the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

All 14 LFS brokers have become part of RJO. Most of them operate out of Dubai and several are working as part of the RJO Limited UK. Kassis who was LFS Chief Financial Officer will continue to lead Forte Securities Limited, which will provide clearing services for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition for the client business that has moved over to R.J. O’Brien.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said: