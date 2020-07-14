R.J. O’Brien appoints industry veteran Mark Donlon as head of the new swaps desk

Chicago-based futures brokerage and clearing firm R.J. O’Brien & Associates announced that Mark Donlon joined the firm to lead a newly established OTC swaps sales and trading desk. The desk will be Initially focused on US dollar interest rate swaps then it will expand on the services provided to existing RJO institutional clients as well as introduce new clients to the firm.

Donlon is based in New York and will report to RJO Chief Sales Officer Dan Staniford at his new position of executive director Interest Rate Swaps.

Donlon has nearly 30 years of experience in OTC and listed derivatives with a specialty in fixed income sales and trading at financial institutions. He established and operated large global interest rate swaps businesses for Citigroup Global Markets and RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) Securities (now NatWest Markets Securities) and was a key player in building and leading the rates swap execution facility (SEF) at GFI Group.

Dan Staniford commented: