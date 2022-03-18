Plus500 announces changes to its Board, Varda Liberman joins as a non‐executive director

Liberman is the Rector of Reichman University, (IDC Herzliya) in Israel, as well as one of its founders. She teaches in the business school and is a visiting researcher at Stanford University. She has also authored several books and many scientific articles.

An international expert in the field of decision-making and behavioural economics, Prof. Liberman provides consulting across a range of sectors. She consults and makes workshops in key elements of managerial decision-making and risk management to senior managements in the sectors of healthcare, banking, investment, technology, the judicial system and the Israeli Defence Forces.

Prof. Varda Liberman has joined the London-listed firm’s Board as a Non‐Executive Director. She was appointed to the Audit Committee and Regulatory and Risk Committee of the Board, the firm announced.

Prof. Jacob A. Frenkel, Chair of Plus500, commented:

We are delighted to be welcoming Prof. Liberman to our Board. Having worked with a number of major international organisations over the years, she brings a significant experience and knowledge of corporate strategy, management decision-making and behavioral economics. Her views and perspectives will provide fresh dynamic to Board discussions and debates, and we look forward to working with her.

Other changes to the BoD

The Board’s long serving Independent Non-Executive Director and External Director, Daniel King will end his maximum nine-year term in June 2022. He currently serves as the Chair of Remuneration and ESG Committees at Plus500.

King has been with the Group since its IPO. His expertise working with technology businesses, many of whom are based in Israel, has been crucial for the business.

Frenkel said:

In June 2022, our long serving Independent Non-Executive Director and External Director, Daniel King, will end his maximum nine-year term. I would like to thank Daniel for his long-standing support and guidance to the Board since the Company’s IPO in 2013 and during an eventful and exciting period since that time. Daniel is, and has always been, a highly effective and engaged Board member who has made significant contributions as Chair of a number of Board Committees over the years.

His place as Chair of Remuneration Committee will be taken by Anne Grim, currently serving as Senior Independent Director, also a member of the Committee.

Steve Baldwin, Non-Executive Director and a member of the ESG Committee, will take King’s place as Chair of the Committee. Both changes will take effect on 17 June 2022.

Frenkel added: