Plus500 shareholders approve Jacob Frenkel as Chair of the Board

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Frenkel is a veteran in the field with more than 40 years in global macroeconomics. He has built a significant experience in leading and advising a number of high profile multi-national financial institutions.
Most recently, Frenkel served as Chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, between 2009 and 2020. He was also Chairman of the Board of Trustees and CEO of the Group of Thirty (G-30), a private non-profit consultative group on international economic and monetary affairs. He has been Chairman of the Board of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., since 2020 and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University since 2013. Between 2000 and 2000 Frenkel also served as Chairman of Merrill Lynch International, and Chairman of Merrill Lynch’s Sovereign Advisory and Global Financial Institutions Groups. He was also Governor of the Bank of Israel for two terms between 1991 and 2000.
Plus500 announced in April, it has agreed to acquire regulated Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), Cunningham Commodities LLC, and technology trading platform provider, operating in the futures and options on futures market in the US, Cunningham Trading Systems LLC (CTS).