Plus500 shareholders approve Jacob Frenkel as Chair of the Board

In a regulatory updated today, online CFD broker Plus500 has announced the appointment of Professor Jacob Frenkel.

the Israel-based broker revealed that following a shareholder vote at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, Jacob Frenkel was approved as a Non-Executive director and Chair of the Board.

Plus500 proposed Professor Jacob A. Frenkel to be appointed as Chairman of its Board of Directors back in March to succeed Chariman since 2017 Penny Judd.

Frenkel was also appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee and Regulatory & Risk Committee, with immediate effect.