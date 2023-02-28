Plus500 commences a new $70 million share buyback program

Plus500 began its share repurchasing activities on Tuesday as part of its $70 million buyback program announced earlier this month. The buyback program is divided into two segments, namely the final share buyback program of $42.4 million and a special share buyback program of $27.6 million.

This buyback program is just one part of the company’s $100 million distribution plan for its investors. The remaining $30 million will be distributed as dividends to shareholders since the company’s profits soared in 2022.

As part of this program, the London-listed company can purchase up to 9,959,828 shares from the open market and has appointed Jefferies International Limited to manage the share repurchase program.