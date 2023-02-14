Plus500 reports $832.6 million in net revenue in 2022 and announces final share buyback program

Plus500 continues to outperform, delivering an excellent set of results in 2022, well ahead of market expectations at the beginning of the year. Our performance was again driven by Plus500’s unique proprietary technology stack proposition, which underpins our on-going ability to attract and retain higher value customers over the long term.

The retail broker’s revenue for the last year reached $832.6 million. The figure was 16% higher than 2021’s 718.7 million. The Israeli company reported EBITA of $453.8 million, up by 17% compared to the previous year. The firm revealed the number in an earlier trading update.

Plus500 has published its unaudited financial metrics for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

Final share buyback program

The London-listed broker also reported a $100 million distribution to investors of final and special share buybacks and dividends. Plus500 today announced a final share buyback program to purchase $42.4 million worth of company shares and a special buyback program of $27.6 million.

The firm will also pay out final dividend of $20 million to its shareholders at $0.2156 per share and a special dividend of $10 million at $0.1078 per share, both to be distributed in July.

In 2022 Plus500’s shareholders received $270.2 million in returns, which represents 73% of the firm’s net profits in 2022.

Meanwhile, Plus500 revealed earlier in February it has obtained a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the growth market of the United Arab Emirates(UAE).