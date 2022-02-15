Plus500 revenue surges 75% in Q4 2021

Plus500 has published its unaudited financial metrics for the fourth quarter of 2021. The retail broker saw quarterly revenue of $161.1 million in the last three months of the year, in line with the company’s expectations. This was 75% higher than the same period the previous year.

The fourth quarter was very strong for the Israeli broker. EBITA reached $70.9 million, which represents a 256% YoY jump. The margin also doubled in Q4 2021, touching 44%.

During the last three months of the year, the new customers onboarded fell 34% to 33,187 along with the number of active customers by 20% to 171,922. Even with these numbers, the average revenue per user went up 119% to $937.

Full year

However, the London listed broker’s yearly revenue recorded a 18% drop compared to the highs of 2020 at $718.7 million. EBITA was 25% lower at $387.1 million. If compared to the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019, 2021’s numbers were doubled. EBITA margin was 54% , remaining strong.

Net profit stood at $310.6 million last year, compared to $500.1 million in 2020 and $151.7 million in 2019. The basic earnings per share were $3.06.