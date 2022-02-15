Plus500 revenue surges 75% in Q4 2021

Steffy Bogdanova
February 15, 2022 12:56 pm

Plus500 has published its unaudited financial metrics for the fourth quarter of 2021. The retail broker saw quarterly revenue of $161.1 million in the last three months of the year, in line with the company’s expectations. This was 75% higher than the same period the previous year.

The fourth quarter was very strong for the Israeli broker. EBITA reached $70.9 million, which represents a 256% YoY jump. The margin also doubled in Q4 2021, touching 44%.

During the last three months of the year, the new customers onboarded fell 34% to 33,187 along with the number of active customers by 20% to 171,922. Even with these numbers, the average revenue per user went up 119% to $937.

Full year

However, the London listed broker’s yearly revenue recorded a 18% drop compared to the highs of 2020 at $718.7 million. EBITA was 25% lower at $387.1 million. If compared to the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019, 2021’s numbers were doubled. EBITA margin was 54% , remaining strong.

Net profit stood at $310.6 million last year, compared to $500.1 million in 2020 and $151.7 million in 2019. The basic earnings per share were $3.06.

Plus500

David Zruia, the CEO at Plus500, said:

Plus500 delivered another excellent operational and financial performance in 2021 and we made significant progress with our strategic roadmap to develop our position as a leading global multi-asset fintech group.

With the Group having further strengthened its strategic position during 2021, and with a positive start to the new financial year, the Board continues to expect that Plus500 will deliver sustainable growth over the medium to long term.

Share Buyback program

During last year, the Plus500 completed several share buyback programmes totalling $64.9 million. The broker has announced to repurchase $55 million worth of shares in 2022. This will include a new share buyback program of $25.2 million and a special share buyback programme of $29.8 million. The new buyback program will run throughout the year, ending on 31 December, 2022.

The retail broker recently announced obtaining a new regulatory license in Estonia.

